Kion Group FY22 Profit, Orders Down, Cuts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY23

(RTTNews) - Kion Group AG (KGX.DE), a German manufacturer of materials handling equipment, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 net income declined sharply to 105.8 million euros from last year's 568.0 million euros. Basic earnings per share fell to 0.75 euro from previous year's 4.34 euros.

Adjusted EBIT of 292.4 million euros was significantly below previous year's 841.8 million euros as a result of significant cost increases and supply chain disruptions. Adjusted EBIT margin totaled 2.6 percent, down from previous year's 8.2 percent.

Revenue for the year, however, grew 8.2 percent to 11.136 billion euros from last year's 10.294 billion euros.

Order intake was 11.708 billion euros, down 6.2 percent from 12.48 2 billion euros, amid a noticeable drop in demand.

The company noted that supply chain disruptions coupled with increased costs for materials, energy, and logistics negatively impacted the key financial figures.

In the second half, KION Group order book increased 6.3 percent to 7.078 billion euros.

Further, KION will propose to pay a dividend of 0.19 euro per share at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, lower than previous year's 1.50 euros per share.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company expects an increase in revenue and a significant improvement in both adjusted EBIT and return on capital employed.

