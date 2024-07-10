|
10.07.2024 13:25:36
Kion Group Sees Q2 Goodwill Impairment Of Around EUR 22 Mln
(RTTNews) - Kion Group AG (KGX.DE), a German maker of materials handling equipment, announced on Wednesday that it expects goodwill impairment of around 22 million euros for the KION ITS Americas operating unit in the Industrial Trucks and Services segment.
As a result, for the second-quarter, the company projects net income before minorities of around 69 million euros.
This goodwill impairment will also reduce net income before minorities for the full-year by the same amount, the company pointed out.
The Group will announce its second-quarter financial results on July 31.
