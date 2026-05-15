Kioxia Holdings FY Profit More-than Doubles On AI Demand; Sees Surge In Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - Kioxia Holdings Corp.(285A.T), a Japanese maker of flash memory and SSDs, Friday reported significantly higher profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 with strong growth in revenues with high demand for AI. Further, the company projects a surge in first-quarter profit and revenues.

For fiscal 2026, net profit attributable to the company was 554.49 billion yen or 1,009.15 yen per share, a growth of 103.6 percent from 272.32 billion yen or 515.45 yen per share last year.

Adjusted net profit attributable was 559.64 billion yen, compared to 265.99 billion yen last year.

Operating profit climbed 92.7 percent year-over-year to 870.37 billion yen, and adjusted operating profit grew 93.4 percent to 876.17 billion yen.

Revenue climbed 37 percent to 2.34 trillion yen from 1.71 trillion yen last year.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company expecs net profit attributable of 869 billion yen, a growth of 113.1 percent year-over-year; adjusted net profit of 870 billion yen, up 112.2 percent; Operating profit to climb 117.5 percent to 1.298 trillion yen; and adjusted operating profit to jump 117 percent to 1.300 trillion yen.

Revenue is projected to grow 74.5 percent from last year to 1.750 trillion yen.

In Tokyo, the shares closed Friday's trading 8.3 percent lower at 44,450.00 yen.

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