Kirby Aktie
WKN: 863669 / ISIN: US4972661064
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28.10.2026 20:44:01
Kirby: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Kirby (NYSE:KEX) announced third-quarter earnings per share of $2.09, up 27% year over year. Tight vessel supply across inland waterways gives the barge operator rare pricing leverage during contract renewals. Meanwhile, booming demand for data center power equipment expands its higher-margin equipment and servicing backlog.
Three things management said stand out.
Barge utilization, the percentage of active vessels carrying cargo, stayed in the low-90% range while spot market rates outpaced contract rates. Higher spot prices create negotiating leverage as a major portion of long-term charters, or multiyear shipping contracts, comes up for annual pricing reset in the fourth quarter.
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Nachrichten zu Kirby Corp (formerly Kirby Exploration Co Inc)Shs
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27.10.26
|Ausblick: Kirby mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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13.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Kirby zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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28.07.26
|Ausblick: Kirby legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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14.07.26
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Analysen zu Kirby Corp (formerly Kirby Exploration Co Inc)Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kirby Corp (formerly Kirby Exploration Co Inc)Shs
|129,00
|-0,77%