Kirby Aktie
WKN: 863669 / ISIN: US4972661064
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28.10.2026 14:13:24
Kirby Q3 Profit Rises As Revenue Climbs 12.2%, Narrows FY26 EPS Guidance
(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp. (KEX), a provider of marine transportation and diesel engine services, on Wednesday announced higher profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by strong revenue. Further, the firm narrowed its full-year earnings per share growth guidance.
Looking ahead, Kirby now expects earnings per share growth in the range of 10-15 percent from the previous range of 5-15 percent and said it currently expects results toward the upper end of the range.
Revenue growth in inland marine is expected in the low-double-digit range, with operating margins in the high-teens to low-20 percent range, supported by favorable market conditions and improving pricing.
In coastal marine, revenue is expected to rise in the mid-to-high-single-digit range, with operating margins in the mid-teens, as higher shipyard activity and fuel costs pressure margins.
For the third quarter, the company's net income increased to $110.82 million, or $2.09 per share, from $92.50 million, or $1.65 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Operating income increased to $150.91 million from $129.22 million in the year-ago quarter
Adjusted EBITDA increased to $229.66 million from $201.41 million in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose 12.2 percent to $977.21 million from $871.16 million in the prior-year quarter.
Further in the third quarter, Kirby agreed to acquire certain inland marine assets from undisclosed sellers for $115 million. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.
Separately, the company repurchased $112 million worth of its shares during the third quarter at an average price of $137.04 per share.
In afterhours, trading remains flat at $137.06, after closing Tuesday's trading 1.80 percent higher on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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|Kirby Corp (formerly Kirby Exploration Co Inc)Shs
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