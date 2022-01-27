Kirby Q4 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp. (KEX) reported Thursday that net earnings attributable to Kirby for the fourth quarter halved to $11.0 million or $0.18 per share from $22.2 million or $0.37 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding one-time charges, adjusted net earnings attributable to Kirby were $0.27 per share.

Consolidated revenues for the quarter grew to $591.3 million from $489.8 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.25 per share on revenues of $592.9 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.