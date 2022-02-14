|
14.02.2022 10:15:16
Kirin Holdings Unveils Its 2022-2024 Medium-term Business Plan - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Kirin Holdings (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK) announced its 2022-2024 medium-term business plan, which is the second stage towards achieving the goals in the Kirin Group Vision 2027. Under the plan, Kirin Holdings will continue to strengthen existing businesses and create new value by placing CSV at the core of the Group's management.
The company said its strategy is based on three pillars: increase profit in Food & Beverages domain; strengthen the operating base of the Pharmaceuticals domain's global base; and scaling up the Health Science domain. The financial targets under the plan include normalized EPS CAGR of 11%+ compared to the base of fiscal 2021.
Also, Kirin Holdings will establish a Health Science Business Headquarters in the sprint 2022 to oversee strategy and business collaboration in the Health Science domain.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Konflikt belastet: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX sackt schlussendlich ab -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer
Zum Wochenbeginn hielten sich Anleger an der Wall Street zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag tiefrot. Der deutsche Leitindex musste deutliche Verluste hinnehmen. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mit negativen Vorzeichen.