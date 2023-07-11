KISS Products Launches Limited Edition Marilyn Monroe Collection

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Products, the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and false eyelashes, is thrilled to unveil its latest limited-edition collection in collaboration with The Marilyn Monroe Estate. The KISS Marilyn Monroe limited-edition collection includes six KISS Nails and six KISS Lashes that are inspired by the glamour of Hollywood's most famous movie star.

Marilyn Monroe is one of the most iconic female celebrities and the world's first authentic beauty influencer. This collection of original designs celebrates Marilyn Monroe's legacy and reflects her elegance, allure, and beauty. For a limited time, consumers will have the opportunity to be inspired by Marilyn's Monroe's glamour through both beautiful nails and stunning lashes.

"Marilyn Monroe is an icon in the beauty world and her beauty continues to inspire consumers today. Working with her estate to develop these enchanting designs for our customers has been a privilege," says SVP of Global Marketing Annette DeVita-Goldstein.

KISS Nails are ready-to-wear and come in the trendiest shapes and lengths that last up to 7-days. With easy glue on application and hassle-free removal, these Marilyn Monroe X KISS Collection nails complete any look instantly. The collection Includes:

Legendary

Blonde Ambition

Pin-Up Pink

Signature Red

Golden Age

Iconic Ivory

As soft, ultrafine, and tapered as real mink, KISS Marilyn Monroe Collection lashes are virtually indistinguishable from your natural lashes once applied. Reusable with an exclusive knot-free lash band, our mink effect 3D design features weightless volume and fluffy luxurious curl. The collection includes:

The Women on a Mission

The Girl Next Door

The It-Girl

The One-and-Only

The Diamond Girl

The Independent Woman

In addition to collaborating on the limited-edition collection, KISS Products Inc. will proudly make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the leading children's hospital for cancer treatment and research. Marilyn Monroe was fiercely passionate about children's causes during her lifetime and this donation honors her legacy.

Marilyn Monroe x KISS can be purchased online at KISSUSA.com and in stores for $8.99 for Nails and $7.99 for Lashes.

ABOUT KISS:

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.

About Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe is one of the most influential pop culture icons of all time. A true trailblazer, Monroe forged her own path, embracing her individuality and pursuing her passions in an era when paths for women were few. Her pioneering spirit, independence and confidence, along with her incomparable star power, continue to inspire modern generations and transcend cultures and backgrounds. Partnerships with both luxury and mass-consumer brands, in addition to an extensive merchandising program, reinforce her status as a global icon.

