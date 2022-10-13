Kit Check Celebrates 1,000 Hospital Customer Milestone

The leading Medication Intelligence company has interacted with about 25% of acute and children's hospitals

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kit Check, the leading automation vendor in Medication Intelligence™, today announced it has reached over 1,000 hospital customers across the U.S. through its Medication Intelligence solutions –approximately 25% of the estimated 4,600 acute and children's hospitals in the country.

The new milestone comes after its diversion monitoring solution received Best in KLAS designation for three years straight, as well as a recent survey by Becker's that shows Kit Check's radio-frequency identification (RFID) medication inventory tracking solution is used by over 50% of the marketplace who use a kit and tray management vendor. Kit Check's newest product, Bluesight Insights, is the latest testament to innovation in the hospital space as well as category-creating technologies.

A key factor in Kit Check's growth is its focus on interoperability. To date, Kit Check has partnered with 19 different companies throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain to provide a seamless experience across multiple platforms. Each Kit Check product focuses on three main pillars: visibility, predictability, and simplicity, which provide hospitals with actionable analytics. Kit Check is the only vendor to offer a solution for RFID medication tracking, drug diversion surveillance and drug spend optimization.

"It is funny to think that my co-founder Tim and I were visiting hospitals trying to educate them on the power of RFID, which was brand new to the hospital space, just looking for someone to take a chance on us," said Kevin MacDonald , CEO and Co-Founder of Kit Check. "Fast forward 10 years and now we are a multisolution company with over 1,000 customers. The loyalty of our customers is key to our success and I cannot wait to celebrate with them at ASHP Midyear in December. We have more exciting news on the way!"

