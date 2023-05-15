|
15.05.2023 15:44:00
KITCHENAID® COOKWARE WINS THE 2023 IF DESIGN AWARD
VALLEJO, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KitchenAid® cookware is a winner of this year's iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The three winning products, manufactured under license by Meyer Corporation, U.S. – the KitchenAid Enameled Cast Iron 12" Skillet, the KitchenAid Enameled Cast Iron 6 Qt. Covered Dutch Oven, and the KitchenAid 1.9 Qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Teakettle – won in the Product discipline, and in the Household/Tableware category. Each year, the world's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.
These three products won over the 133-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with their superior heat distribution and presentation-worthy design. The competition was intense: almost 11,000 entries were submitted from 56 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality. More information about these products can be found in the "ALL Winners" section onwww.ifdesign.com.
For further information on these and other KitchenAid cookware collections, consumers are welcomed to visit www.PotsandPans.com/KitchenAid, or call the website's toll-free number, 1-800-450-0156.
About KitchenAid
Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com.
About Meyer
KitchenAid® cookware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to KitchenAid®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan Nanobond, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.
About the iF DESIGN AWARD
Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kitchenaid-cookware-wins-the-2023-if-design-award-301824652.html
SOURCE Meyer Corporation, U.S.
