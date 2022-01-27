KITE HILL TEAMS UP WITH PELOTON INSTRUCTOR EMMA LOVEWELL TO HELP FANS OPEN A “GATEWAY TO GOOD” THROUGH PLANT-BASED LIVING

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, people start off the year with big plans, often with wanting to eat healthier. Eating more plant-based foods may be at the top of their lists of goals because they know it's better for them and for the planet. However, the seemingly endless trends and dizzying research can often lead to more questions than answers. As 2022 kicks off, Kite Hill – makers of game-changing plant-based foods – is teaming up with Peloton Instructor Emma Lovewell to help people achieve their goals through the new "Gateway to Good" campaign.

"Many people set out with new goals each year – like eating more plant-based foods. But they may be worried that they'll have to sacrifice the eating experience that they've come to love with traditional dairy products," said Lovewell. "I'm thrilled to team up with Kite Hill to encourage others to make small lifestyle changes that will help them open their 'Gateway to Good' – good eating, good flavor and good vibes."

Sticking to new goals can be tough but staying true to a goal of any kind is easier with the support of friends or loved ones. According to a recent survey, 50 percent of respondents said they would be willing to eat more plant-based foods if their family and friends ate more plant-based foods.1 That's why Kite Hill was inspired to team up with Emma Lovewell – the ultimate motivator and coach – to encourage fans to unlock and share all the goodness that plant-based living can bring.

The campaign – which kicks off today – includes a special opportunity for consumers to showcase how they motivate others in discovering their own "Gateway to Good." Now through February 25, Kite Hill and Lovewell will invite fans to share how they have helped their squad discover the goodness of fueling their lifestyle with plant-based foods. Fans can enter by creating an in-feed Instagram video, photo or an Instagram Reel using #GatewayToGood and tagging @kitehillfoods. Those who enter will have the chance to win a year's supply of Kite Hill yogurt, along with a box of "Emma's Favorite Things," which features an array of her wellness journey must-haves.

To keep up the motivation, Emma has also curated two delicious plant-based recipes in collaboration with Kite Hill – Blueberry Overnight Oats and a Savory Grain Bowl with Yogurt Dill Sauce – that fans can make and enjoy with their crew as they embark on their plant-based journeys together. The recipes are available now on Kite Hill's website.

"Our mission at Kite Hill is to help as many people as possible discover just how delicious plant-based eating can be, and to highlight the positive impact that a plant-based lifestyle can have on your mind and body and our planet," said Shannon Toyos, chief marketing officer, Kite Hill. "Kicking off this partnership with Emma Lovewell is an overt symbol of our commitment to this mission, helping one person at a time discover all of the good that can come as a result of incorporating plant-based products into your lives."

Kite Hill Original Almond Milk Yogurt is available in a wide variety of flavors including Vanilla, Blueberry, Strawberry, Key Lime, Peach and Plain Unsweetened for $1.99 (5.3 oz), $4.99 (16 oz), or $9.99 (32oz). Similarly, Kite Hill Protein Yogurt is available in four delicious flavors – Blueberry (5.3 oz), Strawberry (5.3 oz), Vanilla (5.3 oz, 16 oz) and Plain Unsweetened (16 oz). for $1.99 (5.3 oz). or $4.99 (16 oz). Both varieties are available at retailers like Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, and Publix.

For more information on Kite Hill products and to stay updated on Kite Hill's Gateway to Good campaign, visit kitehill.com/gatewaytogood.

About Kite Hill

Kite Hill creates the most delicious dairy-free foods with taste at the forefront, using classic culinary traditions and simple artisan ingredients consumers crave. We are plant-based pioneers crafting velvety nut milk yogurt, almond milk cream cheese, ricotta, pastas and dips perfected by Tal Ronnen, our visionary chef. To ensure a consistent and delicious product every time, Kite Hill uses only the highest quality ingredients and hand selected premium almonds from California'sSan Joaquin Valley to create delicious homemade almond milk. The Kite Hill line is sold through Whole Foods Markets, Kroger Super Markets and leading natural and specialty grocery retailers nationwide. For more information on Kite Hill, please visit: www.kite-hill.com

About Emma Lovewell

Originally an islander from Martha's Vineyard, MA, Brooklyn-based Emma Lovewell is a Peloton Instructor who is just as relatable as she is inspiring. As a former professional dancer and DJ, Emma brings her love of music to her teaching style, connecting beats and emerging artists to each class she teaches. With the perfect combination of training and trust, you'll feel 100% intensity with 0% pressure. Emma teaches Cycling, Core Strength, Pilates and Dance Cardio at Peloton.

1 Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and Earth Day Network: https://climatecommunication.yale.edu/publications/climate-change-and-the-american-diet/

