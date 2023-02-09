09.02.2023 14:16:15

Kite's Tecartus CAR T-Cell Therapy Shows Sustained Benefit In 3-year Follow-up Of ZUMA-3 Trial

(RTTNews) - Kite, a Gilead Company (GILD) Thursday announced a median overall survival in the three-year follow-up results from the pivotal ZUMA-3 multicenter study of the CAR T-cell therapy Tecartus.

The company said the 26 months trial demonstrated durable response in adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia or ALL with a consistent safety profile.

The findings were presented at the 5th European CAR T-cell Meeting in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

In the Phase 2 treated patient cohort the median follow-up was 38.8 months. The OS rate at 36.0 months was 47.1% with a median OS of 26.0 months among all treated Phase 2 patients and 38.9 months in patients with complete remission or complete remission with incomplete hematologic recovery.

For patients treated at the pivotal dose in both Phase 1 and 2, the median follow-up at data cutoff was 41.6 months.

Frank Neumann, Kite's Global Head of Clinical Development said, "We are encouraged by the sustained benefit that a single one-time treatment of Tecartus continues to provide for patients living with this difficult-to-treat blood cancer."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gilead Sciences Inc. 79,56 -0,43% Gilead Sciences Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren vor dem Wochenende mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen