09.02.2023 14:16:15
Kite's Tecartus CAR T-Cell Therapy Shows Sustained Benefit In 3-year Follow-up Of ZUMA-3 Trial
(RTTNews) - Kite, a Gilead Company (GILD) Thursday announced a median overall survival in the three-year follow-up results from the pivotal ZUMA-3 multicenter study of the CAR T-cell therapy Tecartus.
The company said the 26 months trial demonstrated durable response in adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia or ALL with a consistent safety profile.
The findings were presented at the 5th European CAR T-cell Meeting in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
In the Phase 2 treated patient cohort the median follow-up was 38.8 months. The OS rate at 36.0 months was 47.1% with a median OS of 26.0 months among all treated Phase 2 patients and 38.9 months in patients with complete remission or complete remission with incomplete hematologic recovery.
For patients treated at the pivotal dose in both Phase 1 and 2, the median follow-up at data cutoff was 41.6 months.
Frank Neumann, Kite's Global Head of Clinical Development said, "We are encouraged by the sustained benefit that a single one-time treatment of Tecartus continues to provide for patients living with this difficult-to-treat blood cancer."
