Kite's Yescarta Pilot Study Shows Toleration In Relapsed/Refractory Central Nervous System Lymphoma

(RTTNews) - Kite, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), announced data from a pilot study in collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which demonstrated toleration of Yescarta in patients with relapsed or refractory primary or secondary central nervous system lymphoma or CNSL.

The biotechnology company stated that CNSL is an aggressive and rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that has either originated in or spread to the brain, eye, spinal cord, or cerebrospinal fluid.

In the study, conducted on 18 patients, the response rate was 94.4 percent and the complete response rate was 66.7 percent.

Currently, Gilead's stock is trading at $64, down 0.42 percent on the Nasdaq.