|
23.03.2023 08:00:00
Kitron Annual Report 2022
(2022-03-23) Enclosed is a pdf version of the 2022 Annual Report for Kitron ASA.
The Annual Report is also available on our website, www.kitron.com.
The company publishes its annual financial statements also in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.
Compared to the fourth quarter 2022 report, there are changes to cash flow classifications. Operating cash flow is increased from NOK 116.3 million to NOK 160.3 million. Cash flow from investing is less negative than in the fourth quarter report, and the positive cash flow from financing is reduced. Please see the annual report for details.
The changes have no net effect on total cash flow or the cash position and are primarily related to the acquisition of BB Electronics.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.
For further information, please contact: Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284
Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and revenues were about NOK 6.5 billion in 2022.
www.kitron.com
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kitron ASA (New)Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14.02.23
|Ausblick: Kitron ASA (New öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Kitron ASA (New stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: Kitron ASA (New stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.22
|Ausblick: Kitron ASA (New gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
11.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Kitron ASA (New legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.22
|Ausblick: Kitron ASA (New mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Kitron ASA (New zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.21
|Ausblick: Kitron ASA (New gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Kitron ASA (New)Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kitron ASA (New)Shs
|3,01
|2,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX holt Verluste bis zum Handelsende auf -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel leichter ab. Der DAX konnte seine Anfangsverluste dagegen weitgehend aufholen und nur ganz knapp in der Verlustzone schließen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag freundlich zu. In Asien schlossen die Börsen uneinheitlich.