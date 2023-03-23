23.03.2023 08:00:00

Kitron Annual Report 2022

(2022-03-23) Enclosed is a pdf version of the 2022 Annual Report for Kitron ASA.

The Annual Report is also available on our website, www.kitron.com.

The company publishes its annual financial statements also in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

Compared to the fourth quarter 2022 report, there are changes to cash flow classifications. Operating cash flow is increased from NOK 116.3 million to NOK 160.3 million. Cash flow from investing is less negative than in the fourth quarter report, and the positive cash flow from financing is reduced. Please see the annual report for details.

The changes have no net effect on total cash flow or the cash position and are primarily related to the acquisition of BB Electronics.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

For further information, please contact: Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and revenues were about NOK 6.5 billion in 2022.


www.kitron.com

 

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kitron ASA (New)Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kitron ASA (New)Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kitron ASA (New)Shs 3,01 2,21% Kitron ASA (New)Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX holt Verluste bis zum Handelsende auf -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel leichter ab. Der DAX konnte seine Anfangsverluste dagegen weitgehend aufholen und nur ganz knapp in der Verlustzone schließen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag freundlich zu. In Asien schlossen die Börsen uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen