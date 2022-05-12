Kitron ASA - Completed share buyback in connection with remuneration to the board members

(2022-05-12) Kitron ASA has completed share buyback in connection with remuneration to the board members



Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Kitron ASA ("Kitron" or the "Company") published on 12 May 2022 regarding initiation of a share buyback programme.

The Company has completed its share buyback programme. Norne Securities AS has been engaged to carry out the buybacks on behalf of the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5.

The Company has acquired a total of 49 752 own shares at an average volume weighted price per share of NOK 17.3071. A report of all the transactions relating to the buy-back programme, in a detailed form and in an aggregated form is attached.

The shares acquired is used as part of the remuneration to the board members for the period from and including May 2022, and to and including April 2023, as resolved by the annual general meeting on 27 April 2022.

After the buyback by the Company, the shares were acquired by the board members as follows:

Tuomo Lähdesmäki (chairperson) has acquired 13 872 shares

Gro Brækken (board member) has acquired 3 900 shares

Espen Gundersen (board member) has acquired 3 900 shares

Maalfrid Brath (board member) has acquired 3 900 shares

Michael Lundgaard Thomsen (board member) has acquired 6 240 shares

Petra Grandinson (board member) has acquired 6 240 shares

Tanja Rørheim (board member) has acquired 3 900 shares

Bjørn Martin Gottschlich (board member) has acquired 3 900 shares

Jarle Larsen (board member) has acquired 3 900 shares





Primary insider notifications pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

After the buyback by the Company and acquisition by the board members, Kitron does not own any shares in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, China and the United States. Included the acquisition of BB Electronics in January 2022, Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and pro forma revenues were about NOK 5 billion in 2021.

www.kitron.com

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





