Kitron ASA Aktie

WKN: 911463 / ISIN: NO0003079709

24.04.2025 11:45:34

Kitron: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2025

(2025-04-24) Kitron ASA held its Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2025.

125,133,236 shares, amounting to 62,91 per cent of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.

All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice issued on 3 April 2025, except the board proposal on an authorization to issue new shares for strategic purposes that did not receive the necessary qualified majority vote.

After the general meeting, the board of Kitron comprises the following shareholder- and employee-elected members:

Shareholder-elected members:
Tuomo Lähdesmäki (Chairperson, re-elected)
Maalfrid Brath (re-elected)
Michael Lundgaard Thomsen (re-elected)
Petra Grandinson (re-elected)
Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø (elected)

Employee elected members:
Ingjerd Livollen
Geir Vedøy
Håkon Ljøstad

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed dividend of NOK 0.35 per share for shareholders registered in Kitron's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext Securities Oslo, formerly named Euronext VPS) as of the expiry of 28 April 2025 based on normal T+2 settlement.

Kitron's shares will be traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange exclusive the right to receive dividend on 25 April 2025. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about 15 May 2025.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached.

For further information, please contact: Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment


