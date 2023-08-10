|
10.08.2023 09:35:15
Kitron: Northrop Grumman Awards Contracts to Kitron
(2023-08-10) Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has awarded Kitron a sub-contract for production of AN/ASQ-242 Integrated Communications, Navigation, and Identification (CNI) modules for the F-35 Lightning II-program. Deliveries will secure a backlog into 2025 and have a total value of more than USD 13 million.
Production will take place at Kitron’s plant in Norway.
The sub-contract relates to the Long-Term Supply Agreement announced on 21 September 2015 and 24 November 2016, and covers Lot 16 through Lot 17.
Northrop Grumman’s ICNI-system provides F-35-pilots with more than 27 fully integrated operational functions. Using its industry leading software-defined radio technology, Northrop Grumman’s design allows the simultaneous operation of multiple critical functions while greatly reducing size, weight, and power demands on the advanced F-35 fighter. These functions include Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), automatic acquisition of fly-to-points, and various voice and data communications such as the multifunction advanced data link.
Norway is one of the international partner countries participating in the F-35 program. Under a manufacturing license agreement between Kitron and Northrop Grumman, Kitron will manufacture sub-assemblies for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel.: +47 948 40 850
Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director, Kitron Norway, tel.: +47 913 92 360
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com
Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark,Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, China and the United States.
Kitron has about 3 200 employees, and revenues were EUR 641 million in2022. www.kitron.com
This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU market abuse regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. Oslo Børs (https://www.euronext.com/nb/markets/oslo)
