Kitron: Notice of Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024 at 10:00 a.m. CEST

(2024-04-04) The Annual General Meeting of Kitron will be held on Friday 25 April 2024 at 10:00 a.m. CEST. The General Meeting will only be held as a digital meeting. All shareholders are invited to participate online. It will not be possible to attend in person. Shareholders may also vote in advance or submit a proxy with voting instructions. Further information on the matters on the agenda and the board of directors' proposed resolutions are set out in the attached notice.



For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 775 million in 2023.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





Attachment