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Kits Eyecare Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QSNP / ISIN: CA49804N1042

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09.04.2026 14:21:19

KITS Eyecare Promotes Finance SVP Ibrahim Kamar To CFO, Succeeding Zhe Choo

(RTTNews) - KITS eyecare ltd (KTYCF, KITS.TO) on Thursday announced the promotion of Ibrahim Kamar as its Chief Financial officer, effective April 24.

Kamar, who currently serves as Senior Vice President of finance, succeeds Zhe Choo, who is stepping down to pursue a new opportunity.

The vertically integrated eyecare provider noted that Choo contributed to its financial discipline and growth, and will work closely with Kamar to ensure a smooth transition.

Kamar has been with the company since April 2024 in his current position, playing a key role in enhancing its financial infrastructure.

He brings 18 years of experience in the optical industry, including a long tenure at Clearly, formerly Coastal Contacts, where he held senior leadership roles and served as CFO from 2019 to 2022.

During that time, he helped drive consistent double-digit improvements in key financial metrics. He also led financial reporting through the company's NASDAQ listing.

KITS Co-Founder and CEO Roger Hardy said that Kamar's deep understanding of the business position him well to lead the company going forward as it continues to execute on its growth strategy.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, shares of KITS closed Wednesday's regular trading 0.40 percent higher, at C$15.17.

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