KITS Eyecare Schedules Q4 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a digital eyecare platform based in Vancouver, British Columbia today announced it will release its Q4 2020 financial results after the close on Monday, March 15, 2021. The company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



DATE: March 16, 2021 TIME: 10:00 a.m. EDT DIAL-IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8659 or (888) 664-6392 CONFERENCE ID: 87684389 REPLAY DIAL-IN: 1-888-390-0541 (playback 684389 #)

Expires March 23, 2021



WEBCAST: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1442122&tp_key=f3e4ebd770

About KITS:

KITS is a rapidly growing, digital eyecare platform providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com.

