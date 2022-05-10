KIVA CONFECTIONS ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION INTO CANADIAN MARKET

Kiva Increases its North American Footprint with Canada Expansion, Furthering its Mission to Provide Premium, Trustworthy Cannabis Edibles to the World

OAKLAND, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiva Confections , the global leader in cannabis edibles, formally announced today its first international product and brand expansion plan into the growing Canadian cannabis market. Over the next year, Kiva Confections will work with Canada-based producer Greentone to bring the brand's full portfolio of award-winning edibles to dispensaries across the Canadian market.

"We're absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to bring the Kiva Confections brand to our neighbors up north, which has been a dream of ours for many years," says Kiva Confections Co-founder Kristi Palmer. "Canadian cannabis consumers are discerning, and we can't wait for them to discover our high-quality, precisely-dosed, and delicious suite of edibles that consumers in the U.S. have come to know and love".

Consumers can begin to find Kiva's all-natural Camino and Camino Sours soft chews in select retail stores across Canada beginning this month, with their strain-specific, 100% live resin-infused Lost Farm soft chews, cold water hash-infused Kiva Chocolate Bars and Terra Chocolate Bites, and microdosed Petra Mints arriving at retail stores throughout the remainder of the year.

"When looking for an edibles partner it always came back to Kiva for us" commented Olen Vanderleeden, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Greentone. "They share our consumer-centric approach, our focus on building iconic brands, and our unrelenting focus on quality and the consideration of every little detail in product development. Kiva will win consumer's hearts and taste buds here in Canada as they have in the USA."

Kiva's expansion into the Canadian market comes at a time of exponential growth for the brand within their home market of the United States, expanding their footprint in several key markets including Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oklahoma, Michigan and Ohio within the last year. The brand's award-winning, cannabis-infused chocolates, mints, gummies, and chews continue to raise the bar for edibles in the industry, with Kiva bringing the same level of integrity, passion, innovation, and craftsmanship to every new territory they arrive in. For more information on Kiva Confections, its suite of products, and to stay up-to-date on its expansion efforts, please visit kivaconfectionscanada.com and follow @kivaconfections on Twitter.

About Kiva Confections: Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis for the better. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area, California home kitchen. Today, their award-winning chocolates, mints, chews, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended, and sought-after available. For this, Kiva has become the most recognized edible brand in cannabis with a passionate customer base throughout thousands of dispensaries in CA, AZ, NV, MI, IL, OH, OK, MA, MI, OK, and HI.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kiva-confections-announces-first-international-expansion-into-canadian-market-301543744.html

SOURCE Kiva Confections