KiwiQA is among 'Top 20 Leading Software Testing Providers 2019'

SYDNEY, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading and popular voice of the industry – TEST Magazine by software testing news – considered KiwiQA on the list of core providers of QA and software testing services globally. This news was published in both print and digital formats.

TEST Magazine is a Software Testing Magazine created as a voice for professionals serious about software testing and quality in the modern environment.

At KiwiQA, we operate with world customers and extend our software testing services to all niches and sizes of businesses. You can partner with the leading software testing company to accomplish your business growth.

"It is a pleasure for us to be a part of the top list. I promise that - KiwiQA will deliver more and better software quality in the areas you need most. We believe in delivering quick and quality software testing solution that everyone can afford," said Niranjan Limbachiya, chief executive officer at KiwiQA.

About KiwiQA – www.kiwiqa.com

KiwiQA Services is an India- and Australia-based, quality focused, and knowledge-centric firm. KiwiQA Services offers a wide range of testing solutions and services across industry domains, with a primary focus on risk management and implementable solutions. KiwiQA is dedicated to "Quality" to provide world-class manual and automation testing services for several years.

We are providing worldwide finest testing services to countries across the globe, including the US, Australia, India, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, and South Africa. In many areas, KiwiQA created software testing strategy for many product companies like healthcare, insurance, real estate, e-learning, logistics, e-commerce, hotels, hospital domains, and more.

To learn more about KiwiQA including any software testing outsourcing requirements for your exciting project, visit https://www.kiwiqa.com, call +61(410) 757-121, +91-99099 87042 or email at sales@kiwiqa.com.

Media Contact:

Nirav Raval

+91-99099 87042



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12791383

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kiwiqa-is-among-top-20-leading-software-testing-providers-2019-300928189.html

SOURCE KiwiQA Services