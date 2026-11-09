KKR Aktie

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WKN DE: A2LQV6 / ISIN: US48251W1045

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09.11.2026 13:29:28

KKR & Co. Q3 Net Income Rises; AUM Up 11%

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported third quarter GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.1 billion compared to $859.9 million, a year ago. Earnings per share was $1.19 compared to $0.90. Fee Related Earnings was $1.3 billion or $1.42 per share in the quarter, up 27% year-over-year. Total Operating Earnings was $1.7 billion or $1.88 per share, up 25% year-over-year. Adjusted net income was $1.6 billion or $1.78 per share in the quarter, up 29% year-over-year. Total revenues were $4.56 billion compared to $5.53 billion, last year.

Assets Under Management, or AUM was $804 billion, up 11% year-over-year. Fee Paying AUM was $648 billion, up 11% year-over-year. Perpetual Capital was $344 billion, up 11% year-over-year.

"We continue to monetize investments and return capital to our clients at record levels. In 2026, we expect to return more than $40 billion to our clients, exceeding our previous annual record by more than 50%," said Joseph Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Chief Executive Officers.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, KKR & Co. shares are up 2.08 percent to $98.50.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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KKR & Co Inc. 86,88 0,81% KKR & Co Inc.

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