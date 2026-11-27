On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 9, 2026, KKR (NYSE:KKR) announced record results across fee-related earnings--profit generated from recurring management and transaction fees--total operating earnings, and adjusted net income. The firm expanded margins while returning capital to clients faster than asset management peers. Continued capital deployment across private equity, infrastructure, and credit positions the business to compound management fees over the long term. Three things management said stand out.

Returning capital during a broader industry slowdown demonstrates disciplined portfolio construction and exit execution. Management expects capital returned to clients across private equity, real assets, and credit to top $40 billion in 2026, exceeding its prior annual record by more than 50%.

Management scaled recurring revenue streams faster than operating expenses. Fee-related earnings per share rose 24% year over year to $1.42, with total fee-related earnings of a record $1.3 billion, driven by management fee growth across real asset and credit strategies.

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