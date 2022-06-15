|
15.06.2022 22:30:00
KKR Appoints Raymond J. McGuire as New Independent Director
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) today announced that Raymond J. McGuire has been appointed to the Board of Directors of KKR & Co. Inc. effective June 15, 2022. His appointment will bring the number of independent directors to thirteen out of a total of seventeen Board seats.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005864/en/
KKR Appoints Raymond J. McGuire as New Independent Director (Photo: Business Wire)
Mr. McGuire is the former Vice Chairman of Citigroup, and, for over a decade, held various other senior leadership positions at Citigroup, including serving as the Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking.
KKR’s other independent directors include Adriane Brown (Managing Partner of Flying Fish Partners), Matthew Cohler (former General Partner at Benchmark), Mary Dillon (former Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Ulta Beauty, Inc.), Joseph Grundfest (Stanford Law Professor and former Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission), Arturo Gutiérrez (Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.), John Hess (Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hess Corporation), Dane Holmes (Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eskalera, Inc.), Xavier Niel (Deputy Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer of Iliad SA), Patricia Russo (former Chief Executive Officer of Alcatel-Lucent), Thomas Schoewe (former Chief Financial Officer of Wal-Mart), Robert Scully (former member of the Office of the Chairman of Morgan Stanley) and Evan Spiegel (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Snap Inc.).
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life, and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005864/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Unitsmehr Nachrichten
|
15.12.17
|Pimco setzt auf Privatkunden für Wachstum mit Private Equity (Dow Jones)
|
03.05.16
|Brexit-Abstimmung schreckt KKR bei Deals ab (Dow Jones)
|
14.11.12
|KKR: Finanzinvestor will Wohnbauvorhaben in North Dakota umsetzen (Aktiencheck)
Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Unitsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Leitzinsanhebung durch Fed und SNB: ATX und DAX tiefrot -- US-Börsen mit deutlichen Verlusten - Dow fällt unter 30.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiatische Indizes zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstagshandel tiefrot. An der Wall Street geht es am Donnerstag klar bergab. Die Asien-Börsen fanden auch am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.