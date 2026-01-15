KKR Aktie
WKN DE: A2LQV6 / ISIN: US48251W1045
|
15.01.2026 04:33:05
KKR Closes $2.5 Bln Asia Pacific Credit Fund
(RTTNews) - KKR announced the completion of a US$2.5 billion fundraise dedicated to privately originated performing credit investments in Asia Pacific. The fundraise comprises US$1.8 billion in the KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund II (ACOF II) and an additional US$700 million raised through separately managed accounts focused on similar investment opportunities.
At close, ACOF II is the largest pan-regional performing private credit fund in Asia Pacific. This achievement follows KKR's inaugural Asia Pacific-dedicated private credit fund, the KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund, which closed at US$1.1 billion in 2022, marking the largest inaugural pan-regional fund focused on performing credit at that time.
KKR's Asia Credit platform has already executed 10 investments through ACOF II, representing US$1.9 billion in KKR commitments across multiple pools of capital. These transactions amount to a total volume of US$4.6 billion, underscoring the scale and momentum of KKR's credit investment strategy in the region.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!