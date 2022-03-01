KKR Completes Acquisition of Leading Software Provider Yayoi

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the completion of KKR’s acquisition of Yayoi Co., Ltd. ("Yayoi”), a software developer, distributor, and support service provider for small- and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs”) in Japan, from ORIX Corporation. All regulatory approvals have been obtained.

Yayoi is the largest financial and accounting software provider for SMEs and sole proprietors in Japan, best known for its namesake accounting and tax filing software that is widely used by Japanese SMEs. According to MM Research Institute and BCN Inc., the Yayoi Series has been Japan’s number-one cloud accounting software for six consecutive years by number of users, and the number-one desktop business software for 22 consecutive years, with over 2.5 million registered users. In Japan, Yayoi plays a leading role in assisting SMEs as they adopt greater digital solutions into their operations and migrate more functions to the cloud.

Eiji Yatagawa, a Partner on KKR’s Private Equity team, said, "Upon closing this deal, we look forward to working closely with the Yayoi team to help them further build their business. This comes at an important time when Japanese companies are looking to digitally transform their businesses, and we look to draw on KKR’s global experience and best practices to help Yayoi become a leader in offering thoughtful solutions.”

KKR is making its investment from its Asia IV Fund.

