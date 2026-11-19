(RTTNews) - Gentari, a clean energy solutions company, and investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Thursday announced that KKR-advised funds have made a minority investment in Gentari Renewables India Pte Ltd, which operates Gentari's renewable energy business in India.

Gentari's India platform currently has approximately 8 GW of operating, under-construction and contracted renewable energy capacity, along with a development pipeline. The platform serves commercial and industrial customers as well as government entities through a portfolio of solar, wind, hybrid and battery energy storage solutions.

"With KKR's support, we are well-positioned to continue scaling the business as a self-sustaining renewable energy platform focused on long-term value creation," said Sushil Purohit, Group Chief Executive Officer, Gentari.

Hardik Shah, Partner, Asia Pacific Infrastructure, KKR, commented, "Gentari has built strong capabilities across renewable generation, hybrid solutions and energy storage and we look forward to supporting the business in its next phase of growth."

On the NYSE, KKR shares dropped 0.60% in after-hours trading after closing at $93.68 on Wednesday.