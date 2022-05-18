KKR Makes Major Investment In CX, VoC Software Provider Alchemer; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Wednesday said it has made a significant majority investment in Alchemer, a provider of Customer Experience or CX and voice-of-the-customer or VoC technology.

The financial terms were not disclosed.

The investment is expected to support the continued acceleration of Alchemer's growth through marketing, product innovation, industry partnerships and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Alchemer, founded in 2006, provides CX and VoC software that helps businesses collect, analyze and leverage customer and employee feedback to proactively drive better engagement, retention, and user experiences.

Alchemer serves more than 13,000 global customers, including a large number of Fortune 500 companies.

KKR noted that Alchemer is the first investment for KKR Ascendant, a new strategy within KKR's Americas Private Equity platform focused on investing in middle market businesses across the same sectors and themes as the broader platform.