KKR, Mubadala In Partnership To Invest In Private Credit In Asia Pacific

(RTTNews) - Investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) late Sunday said it has signed a Strategic Partnership with Mubadala Investment Co., sovereign investor, with a view to co-invest across performing private credit opportunities in the Asia Pacific.

The Partnership aims to deploy at least $1 billion of long-term capital, providing bespoke credit solutions to companies and sponsors.

As part of the deal, Mubadala will deploy its capital alongside KKR's existing pools of capital, including the recently raised KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund, a $1.1 billion vehicle focused on performing, privately originated credit investments in the region.

Omar Eraiqaat, Co-Head of Credit Investments at Mubadala, said, "Expanding into the Asia Pacific region is a core pillar of our strategy as this market presents unique credit investment opportunities, driven by its rapid growth and high demand for non-bank capital."

In APAC, KKR has deployed nearly $3 billion in credit capital since 2019.