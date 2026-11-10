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WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6

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10.11.2026 18:30:02

KKR Real Estate Finance: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) reported $2.4 billion in year-to-date loan repayments and beat its full-year target. Rapid repayments speed up the company's exit from higher-risk 2021 and 2022 loan vintages. Illiquid property markets could still drive up loan-loss reserves, which are capital buffers set aside to absorb default losses.

Management shares three key takeaways that explain where the business is headed.

Year-to-date loan payoffs reached $2.4 billion and topped the company's full-year target of $2 billion. Over 80% of these paydowns came from loans issued in 2021 and 2022, so the commercial mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), a company that funds property loans, doesn't have to hold legacy positions as long as planned.

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KKR & Co Inc. 90,52 0,53% KKR & Co Inc.

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