|
25.07.2022 22:15:00
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. ("KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today reported its second quarter 2022 results, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005837/en/
A conference call to discuss KREF’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.
A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREF’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 8472297, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.
A slide presentation containing supplemental information has also been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005837/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
24.07.22
|Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.22
|KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
24.04.22
|Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.22
|KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
07.02.22
|Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)