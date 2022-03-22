22.03.2022 00:14:00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Tax Treatment of 2021 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. ("KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 6.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock”) dividends. The following table summarizes KREF’s Series A Preferred Stock dividend payments for the tax year ended December 31, 2021:

   
Record Date   Payment Date Dividend
per Share		 Ordinary Dividends
per Share(1)		 Qualified Dividends
per Share		 Capital Gain Dividends
per Share
   
May 31, 2021   June 15, 2021

$0.266319

$0.263970

$0.003086

$0.002349

September 17, 2021   September 27, 2021

$0.460417

$0.456356

$0.005336

$0.004061

November 30, 2021   December 15, 2021

$0.352080

$0.348975

$0.004080

$0.003105

 

$1.078816

$1.069301

$0.012502

$0.009515

   
(1) Ordinary dividends that are "qualified REIT dividends" are eligible for the 20% deduction under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B).

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividends.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

