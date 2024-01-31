KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the "Company” or "KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today announced the tax treatment of its 2023 common stock and 6.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock”) dividends. The following table summarizes KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s common stock and Series A Preferred Stock dividend payments for the tax year ended December 31, 2023:

Tax Treatment of 2023 Common Stock Dividends Record Date Payment Date Cash

Distribution Adjustment Total

Distribution Ordinary

Dividends(1) Qualified

Dividends Capital Gain

Dividends Return of

Capital December 30, 2022 January 13, 2023 $0.43 ($0.25) (2) $0.18 $0.16463 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.01537 March 31, 2023 April 14, 2023 $0.43 $0.00 $0.43 $0.39329 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.03671 June 30, 2023 July 14, 2023 $0.43 $0.00 $0.43 $0.39329 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.03671 September 29, 2023 October 13, 2023 $0.43 $0.00 $0.43 $0.39329 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.03671 $1.72 ($0.25) $1.47 $1.34450 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12550

(1) Ordinary dividends may be eligible for the 20% deduction applicable to "qualified REIT dividends” under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B). Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions. (2) The cash distribution of $0.43 per share of common stock (with a record date of December 30, 2022, that was paid on January 13, 2023) is a split-year distribution, of which $0.25 was allocable to 2022 for federal income tax purposes and the remaining $0.18 is allocable to 2023 for federal income tax purposes.

Tax Treatment of 2023 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends Record Date Payment Date Cash

Distribution Adjustment Dividend Ordinary

Dividends(1) Qualified

Dividends Capital Gain

Dividends Return of

Capital February 28, 2023 March 15, 2023 $0.41 $0.00 $0.41 $0.40625 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 May 31, 2023 June 15, 2023 $0.41 $0.00 $0.41 $0.40625 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 August 31, 2023 September 15, 2023 $0.41 $0.00 $0.41 $0.40625 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 November 30, 2023 December 15, 2023 $0.41 $0.00 $0.41 $0.40625 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $1.63 $0.00 $1.63 $1.62500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000

(1) Ordinary dividends may be eligible for the 20% deduction applicable to "qualified REIT dividends” under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B). Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

