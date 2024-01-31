|
31.01.2024 22:45:00
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the "Company” or "KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today announced the tax treatment of its 2023 common stock and 6.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock”) dividends. The following table summarizes KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s common stock and Series A Preferred Stock dividend payments for the tax year ended December 31, 2023:
|Tax Treatment of 2023 Common Stock Dividends
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Cash
Distribution
|Adjustment
|Total
Distribution
|Ordinary
Dividends(1)
|Qualified
Dividends
|Capital Gain
Dividends
|Return of
Capital
|December 30, 2022
|January 13, 2023
|
$0.43
|
($0.25)
|
(2)
|
$0.18
|
$0.16463
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.01537
|March 31, 2023
|April 14, 2023
|
$0.43
|
$0.00
|
$0.43
|
$0.39329
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.03671
|June 30, 2023
|July 14, 2023
|
$0.43
|
$0.00
|
$0.43
|
$0.39329
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.03671
|September 29, 2023
|October 13, 2023
|
$0.43
|
$0.00
|
$0.43
|
$0.39329
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.03671
|
$1.72
|
($0.25)
|
$1.47
|
$1.34450
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.12550
|(1)
|
Ordinary dividends may be eligible for the 20% deduction applicable to "qualified REIT dividends” under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B). Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.
|(2)
|
The cash distribution of $0.43 per share of common stock (with a record date of December 30, 2022, that was paid on January 13, 2023) is a split-year distribution, of which $0.25 was allocable to 2022 for federal income tax purposes and the remaining $0.18 is allocable to 2023 for federal income tax purposes.
|Tax Treatment of 2023 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Cash
Distribution
|Adjustment
|Dividend
|Ordinary
Dividends(1)
|Qualified
Dividends
|Capital Gain
Dividends
|Return of
Capital
|February 28, 2023
|March 15, 2023
|
$0.41
|
$0.00
|
$0.41
|
$0.40625
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|May 31, 2023
|June 15, 2023
|
$0.41
|
$0.00
|
$0.41
|
$0.40625
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|August 31, 2023
|September 15, 2023
|
$0.41
|
$0.00
|
$0.41
|
$0.40625
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|November 30, 2023
|December 15, 2023
|
$0.41
|
$0.00
|
$0.41
|
$0.40625
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$1.63
|
$0.00
|
$1.63
|
$1.62500
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
(1)
|
Ordinary dividends may be eligible for the 20% deduction applicable to "qualified REIT dividends” under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B). Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131083110/en/
