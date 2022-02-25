25.02.2022 23:01:00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. ("KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today announced that Matt Salem, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 9:45 AM E.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

