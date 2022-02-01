KKR Says To Significantly Invest In PlayOn! Sports

(RTTNews) - PlayOn! Sports, a high school sports media and technology company, and investment firm KKR&Co. Inc. (KKR), said on Tuesday that KKR will make a significant investment in PlayOn, alongside PlayOn's existing shareholder, Panoramic Ventures, a venture capital firm.

The amount of investment is not disclosed.

KKR is making transaction through its North American private equity strategy and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

The investment will support the PlayOn's growth as it continues to focus on building exceptional products and experiences for state associations, high schools, high school athletes, and their fans across the country, the two parties said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to PlayOn, whereas Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP worked as legal counsel to KKR.