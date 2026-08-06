KKR To Acquire Medicover India's Hospital Operations From Medicover AB

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) on Thursday agreed to acquire Medicover India, the Indian hospital operations of Medicover AB (MCOV B.ST, MCVEF), for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition expands KKR's presence in India's healthcare sector.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

The company offers healthcare services across more than 80 clinical specialties and is supported by over 1,900 doctors.

The company said the investment reflects its confidence in the long-term growth of India's healthcare ecosystem.

The company also plans to support Medicover India through investments in talent, technology, infrastructure and clinical capabilities.

Medicover India was established in 2017 and operates a network of 24 multi-specialty hospitals with about 4,800 beds across South and West India.

On Wednesday, KKR closed trading 2.37% lesser at $105.65 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-hours, the stock further traded 0.57% lesser at $105.05.