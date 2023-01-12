|
12.01.2023 03:20:18
KKR To Invest Additional $1.15 Bln In Aircraft Leasing With Altavair
(RTTNews) - KKR has committed to invest an additional $1.15 billion in Aircraft Leasing with Altavair L.P. The investment will come from KKR's credit and infrastructure funds. KKR has deployed and committed $1.7 billion of capital into aircraft deals since forming a partnership with Altavair and acquiring an interest in the company in 2018.
KKR, in partnership with Altavair, has acquired more than 90 commercial and freighter aircraft through a variety of transactions, including lessor trades, airline direct used and new delivery sale leasebacks, structured transactions and passenger-to-freight conversions. It has leased more than 75% of the portfolio to tier-one airlines and operators around the world.
