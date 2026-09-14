KKR Aktie

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WKN DE: A2LQV6 / ISIN: US48251W1045

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14.09.2026 13:45:27

KKR To Make Initial Investment Of EUR 528 Mln In Joint Venture With Realty Income

(RTTNews) - Realty Income Corporation (O, 0KUE.L) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) have announced the formation of a new euro-denominated joint venture that is expected to own a portfolio of existing European net lease real estate assets contributed by Realty Income.

KKR will make an initial investment of EUR 528 million to acquire a 49% equity interest in the joint venture. Realty Income will retain a 51% interest in the joint venture and manage the properties under a long-term management deal. The transaction is expected to close on September 30.

Sumit Roy, CEO of Realty Income, said: "Building on the private capital foundation we have established in the U.S., our strategic partnership with KKR extends this strategy into Europe and demonstrates both the portability of our competitive advantages across borders and the confidence that leading institutional investors have in our platform."

O was up by 0.58% at $59.85 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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