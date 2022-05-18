KKR to Present at the Alliance Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2022

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that Scott C. Nuttall, Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Alliance Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2022 on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

Any questions regarding the webcast may be addressed to KKR’s Investor Relations group at investor-relations@kkr.com.

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

