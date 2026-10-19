KKR Aktie

KKR für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2LQV6 / ISIN: US48251W1045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.10.2026 13:51:56

KKR To Sell Infinity Transportation To Ares Management For About $2.9 Bln

(RTTNews) - Investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced on Monday that it has agreed to sell Infinity Transportation, a railcar and intermodal equipment lessor, to funds managed by Ares Management Corp. (ARES) for an enterprise value of about $2.9 billion.

Ares said it plans to support Infinity's management team, fleet growth and customer relationships across North America.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

Macquarie Capital is serving as financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as legal counsel to KKR. Citi is serving as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel to Ares.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of KKR were up 0.34 percent, changing hands at $86.52, after closing Friday's regular session 1.62 percent lower.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KKR & Co Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KKR & Co Inc. 77,76 1,51% KKR & Co Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX rutscht zum Wochenstart ab -- DAX beendet Handel ebenfalls schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Verlusten. Schwach präsentierte sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt. An der Wall Street geht es nach oben. Unterschiedlich zeigten sich die größten Märkte in Fernost zum Wochenstart.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen