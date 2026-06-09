KKR Aktie
WKN DE: A2LQV6 / ISIN: US48251W1045
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09.06.2026 21:18:05
KKR vs. T. Rowe Price: Which Money Manager Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investing in companies that invest other people’s money can be a shrewd move. Investors comparing a private equity giant against a mutual fund titan face two very different paths. This article evaluates KKR & Co., Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) to find the better buy.KKR focuses on alternative investments like private equity and infrastructure, which are typically off-limits to small investors except through these public shares. T. Rowe Price Group specializes in active management of public stocks and bonds, particularly for retirement plan participants and individual wealth management clients. Both are heavyweights in the investment world, but they offer exposure to different types of market activity and client demographics.KKR operates as a global investment firm specializing in alternative asset management and capital markets solutions across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and credit. It serves a diverse client base, including institutional investors, global wealth clients, and family offices seeking specialized strategies not found in traditional public markets. By managing these unique assets, the firm aims to provide diversified returns that help investors navigate complex global economic shifts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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