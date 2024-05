KKR's Earnings Surge, Beating Estimates

KKR & Co. (NYSE: KKR), one of the biggest alternative asset managers, reported first-quarter results that topped analysts' profit and revenue forecasts.The company said adjusted net income rose 20% to $864 million, or earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97, surpassing the average analyst estimate of $0.95, according to FactSet. In the year-ago quarter, adjusted net income was $719 million, or $0.81. Profit growth in the latest quarter was helped by gains in fee related earnings and operating earnings.Total revenue more than tripled from a year earlier to $9.66 billion, far exceeding the analyst forecast of $1.49 billion. Revenue was $3.13 billion in the same quarter of 2023.KKR is a alternative asset manager that invests in private equity, credit and real assets as well as hedge funds and insurance products. The firm is known for leveraging its global network and operational expertise to execute on its strategic vision.Recently, KKR has focused on diversifying its offerings and strengthening its balance sheet. Its recent acquisition of Global Atlantic underscores a significant expansion into the insurance industry.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel