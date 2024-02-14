KLÉPIERRE: 2023 NET CURRENT CASH FLOW AT €2.48 PER SHARE AND 2024 EBITDA TO GROW BY AT LEAST 4%

PRESS RELEASE

2023 NET CURRENT CASH FLOW AT €2.48 PER SHARE AND 2024 EBITDA TO GROW BY AT LEAST 4%

Paris — February 14, 2024

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, delivered another strong performance over 2023(1):

Net current cash flow up 10.7% ( 2 ) vs. 2022 to €2.48 ( 3 ) per share, beating the initial guidance by 5.5%

vs. 2022 to €2.48 per share, beating the initial guidance by 5.5% EBITDA ( 4 ) up 9.6% versus 2022

up 9.6% versus 2022 Like-for-like ( 5 ) net rental income up 8.8% year on year, outpacing indexation by 300 bps

net rental income up 8.8% year on year, outpacing indexation by 300 bps Solid operating metrics:

Strong increase in retailer sales, up 6% like-for-like ( 6 ) compared to 2022

compared to 2022 Financial occupancy rate at 96.0%, up 20 bps year-on-year

4.4% positive reversion on renewals and re-lettings

Stable OCR at 12.8% Higher proposed cash distribution to shareholders of €1.80 ( 7 ) per share Like-for-like portfolio valuation stable over six months, paving the way to a bottom out

€169 million(8) in disposals closed or secured, 20% above appraised values

EPRA NTA per share stable over six months at €30.10 Sector-leading leverage:



Net debt down €130 million over one year to €7,349 million

Net debt to EBITDA at 7.4x, LTV of 38.0% and ICR at 8.4x €1.8 billion in new financing



Guidance: EBITDA growth of at least 4% expected in 2024, along with net current cash flow per share for full-year 2024 of €2.45–2.50 IFRS consolidated net income: €174.3 million



Jean-Marc Jestin, Chairman of the Executive Board, said, "Klépierre embarked on a strong growth journey in 2022 that accelerated in 2023, delivering an outstanding performance with the pace of growth increasing from top to bottom line. Our portfolio valuations have been stabilizing, while our sector-leading balance sheet leaves us room for maneuver. These results are a testimony of our leadership position in the continental European mall industry and we are fully confident in our capacity to pursue our growth next year. In a changing retail landscape, our portfolio of top-quality malls will continue to provide the most desirable stores to leading omnichannel retailers and further gain market shares. Thanks to the same operating levers, we plan to deliver at least 4% EBITDA growth in 2024 and generate a net current cash flow per share of €2.45-€2.50.”



KEY FINANCIALS(9)

12/31/2022 12/31/2023 Like-for-like change(10) In millions of euros, total share Total revenues 1,430.7 1,501.0 Net Rental Income (NRI) 926.6 1,005.0 +8.8% EBITDA 841.1 921.4 In euros, Group share Net current cash flow per share 2.24 2.48 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 In millions of euros, total share Portfolio valuation (including transfer taxes) 19,832 19,331 Net debt 7,479 7,349 Loan-to-Value (LTV) 37.7% 38.0% Net debt to EBITDA 7.9x 7.4x In euros, Group share EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share 30.90 30.10

STRONG GROWTH MOMENTUM

In 2023, Group net rental income reached €1,005 million, up 8.8% on a like-for-like basis(10), outpacing the 5.8% indexation by 300 basis points. This record growth was fueled by the combination of a 110 basis-point increase in the collection rate (to 97.5%), the delivery of a 21% like-for-like increase in additional revenues (turnover rents, car park revenues and mall income) and a disciplined management of property charges which translated into a wider operating margin.

On a like-for-like basis, total retailer sales at Klépierre malls rose 6%(11) in 2023 compared to 2022. All countries contributed to the growth and exceeded 2022 levels. Segment wise, this upward trajectory was mainly fueled by food & beverage, while leisure and entertainment also posted double-digit growth. Sports and health & beauty were on the same outperforming trend.

This performance, coupled with the Group’s asset management and development actions to adapt its offering to an evolving retail environment, has been driving solid leasing tension for its assets identified as key destinations for expanding banners. In 2023, this translated into a 22% increase in volume of leases signed to 1,658, including 1,317 renewals and re-lettings, generating a 4.4% positive reversion.

Meanwhile, Klépierre’s operating fundamentals remained very solid with an occupancy rate of 96.0%, up 20 basis points over the year and an occupancy cost ratio of 12.8% as of December 31, 2023. The average remaining duration of leases stood at 5.1 years (versus 5.0 years in 2022), reflecting the Group’s strategy of favoring long-term leases providing high visibility on rents.

GROWING EARNINGS AND DISTRIBUTION

In 2023, net current cash flow amounted to €811.6 million (total share), or €2.48(12) per share (Group share), a record 10.7%(13) increase over one year. With more than €1.6 billion in disposals since 2021, this strong performance demonstrates Klépierre’s capacity to continue to grow the net current cash flow significantly while selling assets.

The Supervisory Board will recommend that the shareholders, at the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 3, 2024, approve the payment of a cash distribution in respect of fiscal year 2023 of €1.80 per share to be paid in two installments: (i) a cash distribution of €0.90 per share from Klépierre’s tax exempt activities (SIIC) on March 26, 2024; and (ii) the balance of €0.90 per share (comprising a €0.7983 per share "SIIC” dividend; and €0.1017 per share distribution of share premiums qualifying as an equity repayment(14)), to be paid on July 11, 2024.

STABILIZING PORTFOLIO VALUE

Including transfer taxes, the like-for-like(15) value of the portfolio remained stable over six months, at €19,331 million on a total share basis (down 0.2%).

As of December 31, 2023, the appraisers’ main assumptions were the following:

Discount rate at 7.8% and exit rate at 6.1%; and

Compound annual growth rate of 2.8% for the next 10 years.

This stabilization in valuation of the portfolio should pave the way for values bottoming out.

As of December 31, 2023, the average EPRA NIY(16) for the portfolio stood at 5.9%.

EPRA NTA per share amounted to €30.10 as of December 31, 2023, stable over six months.

INVESTING IN HIGH-RETURN OPPORTUNITIES

With conservative credit metrics and strong cash flow generation, Klépierre is pursuing an accretive capital rotation policy, reinvesting the proceeds from disposals of non-core assets or land banks into retail development projects (extensions and refurbishment) and targeted acquisitions.

As such, in 2023, Klépierre disposed or signed promissory agreements for €169 million (excluding transfer taxes), 20% above appraised values for a blended EPRA Net Initial Yield of 5.5%.

Meanwhile, the Group continued to invest in extensions of its dominant malls crystallizing strong leasing tension. As of today, before launching any new projects, Klépierre ensures that the expected yield on cost is at least 8%. In November 2023, the 16,200 sq.m. extension of Grand Place (Grenoble, France) was delivered, while the Maremagnum rooftop (Barcelona, Spain) will be finalized in the first half of 2024. In early 2024, Klépierre engaged a new development project with the extension of Odysseum (Montpellier, France).

Lastly, Klépierre’s leverage enables it to consider opportunities and complete targeted acquisitions as demonstrated by the acquisition of O’Parinor, a 100,000 sq.m. super-regional shopping mall in the Paris region. Klépierre will own 25% of the property and act as an asset, property and leasing manager. This investment is expected to generate a strong double digit levered annual cash return from year one. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

SECTOR-LEADING LEVERAGE AND AMPLE ACCESS TO FINANCING

Klépierre continued to have good access to debt capital markets, raising more than €1.0 billion with an average maturity of 6.7 years. Furthermore, the Group signed or renewed €725 million of revolving credit facilities. At the end of 2023, Klépierre’s liquidity position(17) stood at €3.0 billion.

The Group’s strong cash flow generation led to a €130 million decrease in consolidated net debt to €7,349 million as of December 31, 2023. This translated into sector-leading credit and cost-of-debt metrics including net debt to EBITDA at 7.4x, a Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio at 38.0% and an interest coverage ratio (ICR) of 8.4x, leaving the Group room for maneuver. Thanks to an active hedging policy, the average cost of debt stood at 1.5% at the end of the year with an average maturity of the Group’s debt of 6.3 years. As of December 31, 2023, the hedging rate(18) stood at 98% for 2024 and 84% for 2025.

Since May 2023, Fitch has assigned an A- rating with a stable outlook to Klépierre’s senior unsecured debt (F1 short-term rating). Standard & Poor’s currently assigns Klépierre a long-term BBB+ rating (A2 short-term rating) with a stable outlook (affirmed on June 9, 2023).

ACT4GOODTM: CONSOLIDATING OUR LEADING POSITION IN ESG

In early 2024, Klépierre was once again included in the CDP’s "A List” of the most advanced companies fighting climate change at global level. The list comprises only 346 companies out of a total sample of 21,000.

The Group is rewarded with the highest certifications by several non-financial rating agencies, including GRESB (Europe’s leading listed real estate company) and MSCI ("AA”) while its low-carbon commitments have been approved as the most ambitious 1.5°C-aligned targets by the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi). The Group is also member of the Euronext CAC 40 ESG stock market index and CAC SBT 1.5.

These accolades are a testament to Klépierre’s both ambitious ESG plan (Act4Good™) and non-financial performance of 2022. In 2023, Klépierre consolidated its position as leader in sustainable development, with solid achievements, including a 48% reduction in the energy consumption of its portfolio since 2013, and a decrease of 22% in the total greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1 & 2, market-based approach) of its portfolio on a like-for-like basis, pointing to 3.4 kgCO2e/sq.m.

Mid-term, Klépierre is well on track to achieve a net-zero carbon portfolio by 2030 with an average energy intensity of 70 kWh/sq.m., the most demanding targets in the sector.

OUTLOOK

The guidance is built under the assumption of low GDP growth in continental Europe in 2024, with a labor market remaining supportive and the Inflation environment easing.

In 2024, Klépierre expects to generate at least a 4% increase in EBITDA(19) supported by:

Retailer sales at least stable compared to 2023;

Positive indexation;

Higher additional revenues (turnover rents, car park revenues, mall income); and

Contribution of extensions of existing assets.

Factoring in the new secured cost of debt for 2024 (€0.11 per share increase), Klépierre expects to generate net current cash flow per share of €2.45–€2.50 in 2024.

This guidance does not include the impact of any disposals or acquisitions in 2024.



NET CURRENT CASH FLOW(a)

12/31/2022 12/31/2023 In millions of euros, total share Gross rental income 1,095.3 1,164.8 Rental and building expenses (168.7) (159.9) Net rental income 926.6 1,005.0 Management, administrative, related income and other income 77.6 74.6 Payroll expenses and other general expenses (163.1) (158.1) EBITDA(b) 841.1 921.4 Cost of net debt (113.4) (131.9) Cash flow before share in equity method investees and taxes 727.7 789.5 Share in equity method investees 53.4 56.7 Current tax expenses (38.7) (34.7) NET CURRENT CASH FLOW (total share) 742.4 811.6 Average number of shares(c) In millions of euros, Group share NET CURRENT CASH FLOW (group share) 641.9 709.0 In euros, per share NET CURRENT CASH FLOW 2.24 2.48

(a) The data used to calculate the net current cash flow are obtained by deducting from IFRS aggregates certain non-cash and/or non-recurring effects, mainly related to positive non-recurring income linked to the 2020 and 2021 account receivables, changes in the fair value of buildings (net of deferred taxes) of equity-accounted companies, and certain provisions and depreciations.

(b) EBITDA stands for "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization” and is a measure of the Group’s operating performance.



