10.10.2023 17:45:00

KLÉPIERRE: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023(1)

REGULATED RELEASE

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023(1)

Paris – October 10, 2023

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Date09/30/2023
Company nameKlépierre
Trading placeEuronext Paris (Compartment A)
MnemonicLI
SymbolsEPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA
ISINFR0000121964
Total number of shares286,861,172
Total number of voting rights 
Number of theoretical voting rights(2)286,861,172
Number of exercisable voting rights(3) 285,463,348


AGENDA 
October 20, 2023Trading update for the first nine months of 2023 (before market opening)
  
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS  
Paul Logerot, Group Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Hugo Martins, Investor Relations Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, Investor Relations Officer
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com		  

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s "A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com 

(1)        Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.
(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of September 30, 2023, Klépierre SA owns 1,397,824 of its own shares.
(3)   Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Compagnie Foncière Klépierre S.A. (Klepierre S.A.)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Compagnie Foncière Klépierre S.A. (Klepierre S.A.)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Compagnie Foncière Klépierre S.A. (Klepierre S.A.) 22,66 -4,35% Compagnie Foncière Klépierre S.A. (Klepierre S.A.)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Auf Erholungskurs: ATX und DAX letztlich mit Kursgewinnen -- Wall Street zu Handelsschluss höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche ihre Gewinne halten. Die US-Börsen notierten am Dienstag mit Aufschlägen. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen am Dienstag überwiegend höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen