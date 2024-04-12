KLÉPIERRE: MODALITIES OF AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING

REGULATED RELEASE

MODALITIES OF AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING(1)

Paris, April 12, 2024

Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Friday, May 3, 2024, at 9.00a.m. (CET)

Pavillon Cambon Capucines – 46, rue Cambon – 75001 Paris – France

The notice of meeting, containing the text of the draft resolutions as well as the explanations on how to participate in and vote at the meeting, was published on March 29, 2024, in the French legal gazette (BALO, notice no.39).

The invitation to attend, presenting the agenda and useful information on the conditions for the organization of the meeting and how to take part in it, will be published in the French legal gazette (BALO) and a French legal announcement journal within the legal and regulatory timeframes.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document of Klépierre, filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on March 27, 2024, is available on Klépierre’s website: https://www.klepierre.com/en/finance/accueil.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting are made available to shareholders and may be consulted or communicated in accordance with the applicable law and regulations.

AVAILABLE FOR CONSULTATION AND DOWNLOAD ON KLÉPIERRE’S WEBSITE

In accordance with Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), documents available on Klépierre’s website can be consulted and downloaded from Klépierre’s website (www.klepierre.com/en, section "Finance/General Meeting 2024").

Shareholders are invited to keep up to date by regularly visiting the General Meeting section.

AVAILABLE AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE

From the date of convening the General Meeting and at least during the fifteen-calendar-day period preceding the date of the meeting, all shareholders may consult, at the company’s registered office (26, boulevard des Capucines – 75009 Paris – France), the documents provided for by the applicable law and regulations.

COMMUNICATION OF DOCUMENTS ON REQUEST

Up to and including the fifth calendar day before the General Meeting, any shareholder holding registered shares, or bearer shares with a registration certificate in bearer share accounts kept by the authorized intermediary as referred to in Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier), may request that the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) be sent to them. This information may be sent by e-mail under the conditions mentioned in Article R. 225-63 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), to the e-mail address indicated by the shareholder, or to their postal address.

AGENDA May 03, 2024

May 03, 2024

July 09, 2024

July 10, 2024 Annual General meeting 2024

First-Quarter 2024 Trading Update (before market opening)

Ex-dividend date for the final dividend payment



Record date for the final dividend payment July 11, 2024 Final dividend payment INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Paul Logerot, Group Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication

+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Hugo Martins, Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com

Tanguy Phelippeau, Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com Hélène Salmon, Group Head of Corporate and Internal Communications

+33 (0)1 40 67 55 16 – helene.salmon@klepierre.com

Wandrille Clermontel, Taddeo

+33 (0)6 33 05 48 50 – teamklepierre@taddeo.fr

(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), i.e., a continuous period beginning no later than the twenty-first calendar day preceding the General Meeting.

