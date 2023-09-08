08.09.2023 08:24:58

KLÉPIERRE RELEASES ITS FIRST-HALF 2023 FINANCIAL REPORT

ITS FIRST-HALF 2023 FINANCIAL REPORT

Paris – September 8, 2023

Klépierre announced the public release and the filing of its first-half 2023 financial report with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF”) on September 8 2023. It may be read and downloaded from the Klépierre website, www.klepierre.com, under the "Finance” section.        

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS
Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Hugo Martins, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Officer
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com 		Helene Salmon, Group Head of Communications
+33 (0)6 43 41 97 18 — helene.salmon@klepierre.com
Wandrille Clermontel, Taddeo
+33 (0)6 33 05 48 50 – teamklepierre@taddeo.fr

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s "A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com 

 

