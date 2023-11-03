KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

REGULATED RELEASE

SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT

OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – November 3, 2023

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract signed with Képler-Cheuvreux from February 1st, 2023 to June 30, 2023:

Available resources on June 30, 2023: 36,000 Klépierre shares and 10,118,599.65 euros;

Number of transactions on buy side over first half of 2023: 2,527;

Number of transactions on sell side over first half of 2023: 2,290;

Traded volume on buy side over first half of 2023: 1,920,152 shares for 43,172,381.46 euros;

Traded volume on sell side over first half of 2023: 1,884,152 shares for 42,454,761.77 euros.





For the first half of 2023, transactions made within the liquidity contract signed with Rothschild Martin Maurel until January 31, 2023 and the liquidity contract signed with Képler-Cheuvreux on February 1, 2023 were as follows:

Number of transactions on buy side over first half of 2023: 3,289;

Number of transactions on sell side over first half of 2023: 3,493;

Traded volume on buy side over first half of 2023: 2,212,752 shares for 49,774,371.96 euros ;

Traded volume on sell side over first half of 2023: 2,176,752 shares for 49,063,994.27 euros.

As a reminder,

At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Képler-Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 15,000,000.00 euros;

As a reminder, at December 31, 2022, available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,731,679.00 euros (under the former liquidity contract signed with Rothschild Martin Maurel);

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

January transactions were carried out under the previous liquidity contract signed with Rothschild Martin Maurel.

Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 02/01/2023 18 16 5,300 4,800 117,183.00 106,416.00 03/01/2023 48 58 14,250 11,750 315,780.00 260,732.50 04/01/2023 51 74 15,000 17,200 334,950.00 384,248.00 05/01/2023 47 48 16,000 16,300 358,560.00 365,609.00 06/01/2023 56 81 18,000 18,200 398,700.00 404,768.00 09/01/2023 63 103 26,000 25,800 589,680.00 585,918.00 10/01/2023 38 8 24,500 2,500 542,675.00 55,450.00 11/01/2023 48 175 27,500 49,500 608,025.00 1,096,920.00 12/01/2023 79 129 29,500 29,700 674,075.00 679,239.00 13/01/2023 43 26 19,000 7,300 437,190.00 168,484.00 16/01/2023 19 15 5,500 3,000 124,960.00 68,520.00 17/01/2023 24 28 6,000 8,000 134,100.00 178,800.00 18/01/2023 36 64 18,750 16,500 422,437.50 372,735.00 19/01/2023 21 77 7,250 15,000 162,617.50 338,550.00 20/01/2023 33 71 9,000 15,700 203,850.00 356,547.00 23/01/2023 21 28 8,050 8,000 185,069.50 184,320.00 24/01/2023 25 29 8,000 8,050 187,280.00 188,853.00 25/01/2023 38 125 23,200 23,500 531,512.00 539,090.00 26/01/2023 33 27 6,800 6,500 156,196.00 149,695.00 27/01/2023 21 21 5,000 5,300 117,150.00 124,338.00 January 2023 762 1,203 292,600 292,600 6,601,990.50 6,609,232.50 01/02/2023 26 24 15,000 10,000 345,900.00 231,300.00 02/02/2023 22 29 23,000 20,000 547,860.00 478,400.00 03/02/2023 51 28 45,000 25,000 1,112,400.00 620,750.00 06/02/2023 25 13 23,000 17,000 558,440.00 413,440.00 07/02/2023 13 10 13,000 8,000 311,350.00 191,920.00 08/02/2023 11 24 8,000 22,000 192,640.00 531,300.00 09/02/2023 24 15 29,000 18,000 711,080.00 442,800.00 10/02/2023 19 2 20,000 3,000 480,200.00 72,900.00 13/02/2023 - 19 - 21,000 - 504,420.00 14/02/2023 30 38 35,000 25,000 843,150.00 605,500.00 15/02/2023 70 - 68,000 - 1,638,800.00 - 16/02/2023 171 - 99,996 - 2,354,905.80 - 17/02/2023 12 60 10,000 40,000 235,700.00 953,200.00 20/02/2023 41 57 36,000 32,000 848,160.00 766,400.00 21/02/2023 64 30 48,000 24,000 1,116,000.00 559,680.00 22/02/2023 71 - 30,000 - 685,800.00 - 23/02/2023 6 66 6,490 50,000 148,426.30 1,153,500.00 24/02/2023 30 34 26,000 18,000 607,880.00 422,820.00 27/02/2023 - 65 - 48,000 - 1,140,000.00 28/02/2023 4 20 7,000 17,000 165,550.00 404,770.00 February 2023 690 534 542,486 398,000 12,904,242.10 9,493,100.00





Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 01/03/2023 31 6 27,000 3,000 636,120.00 71,310.00 02/03/2023 45 11 20,000 9,000 467,200.00 211,230.00 03/03/2023 - 53 - 48,486 - 1,149,603.06 06/03/2023 - 46 - 28,000 - 678,720.00 07/03/2023 22 42 20,000 28,000 486,600.00 685,720.00 08/03/2023 49 - 30,000 - 722,100.00 - 09/03/2023 25 - 29,072 - 686,680.64 - 10/03/2023 26 33 18,000 29,000 416,520.00 675,120.00 13/03/2023 52 45 40,000 36,000 915,200.00 830,520.00 14/03/2023 - 60 - 53,000 - 1,256,630.00 15/03/2023 74 - 46,000 - 1,068,580.00 - 16/03/2023 28 9 24,000 8,000 546,480.00 188,000.00 17/03/2023 39 2 30,000 2,948 680,100.00 66,919.60 20/03/2023 10 55 8,000 45,000 177,840.00 1,029,600.00 21/03/2023 - 36 - 25,000 - 580,750.00 22/03/2023 65 - 60,000 - 1,326,000.00 - 23/03/2023 43 - 32,000 - 675,520.00 - 24/03/2023 45 15 38,000 10,000 775,960.00 205,900.00 27/03/2023 23 29 15,000 15,000 309,150.00 311,100.00 28/03/2023 41 9 29,000 8,000 568,980.00 158,400.00 29/03/2023 1 29 2,000 24,000 39,200.00 482,640.00 30/03/2023 - 34 - 25,124 - 523,584.16 31/03/2023 21 2 23,000 2,000 476,560.00 42,000.00 March 2023 640 516 491,072 399,558 10,974,790,64 9,147,746.82 03/04/2023 34 12 17,000 14,000 355,810.00 294,700.00 04/04/2023 14 17 10,000 18,000 211,500.00 382,860.00 05/04/2023 33 5 36,000 4,000 742,680.00 84,760.00 06/04/2023 - 31 - 35,000 - 732,200.00 11/04/2023 17 2 20,000 2,000 419,600.00 42,400.00 12/04/2023 - 25 - 30,000 - 639,600.00 13/04/2023 - 21 - 23,000 - 497,490.00 14/04/2023 20 18 17,026 19,000 367,080.56 410,970.00 17/04/2023 11 19 10,000 18,000 216,300.00 391,680.00 18/04/2023 1 29 2,000 20,000 43,800.00 441,200.00 19/04/2023 22 18 14,000 14,107 303,380.00 307,109.39 20/04/2023 18 9 12,000 10,000 261,120.00 218,600.00 21/04/2023 11 29 16,000 22,000 347,840.00 480,040.00 24/04/2023 12 12 12,000 8,000 263,040.00 176,240.00 25/04/2023 36 17 30,000 18,000 647,700.00 390,600.00 26/04/2023 24 46 20,000 52,000 438,200.00 1,151,280.00 27/04/2023 28 45 22,300 42,000 497,067.00 940,380.00 28/04/2023 8 62 6,000 56,000 135,540.00 1,278,480.00 April 2023 289 417 244,326 405,107 5,250,657.56 8,860,589.39





Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 02/05/2023 55 7 39,000 10,000 878,280.00 228,500.00 03/05/2023 25 - 12,000 - 267,000.00 - 04/05/2023 67 4 40,000 4,000 876,400.00 89,000.00 05/05/2023 - 52 - 62,219 - 1,375,039.90 08/05/2023 2 14 4,000 12,000 88,200.00 265,680.00 09/05/2023 25 - 22,000 - 477,840.00 - 10/05/2023 4 39 2,000 40,000 42,900.00 871,200.00 11/05/2023 23 7 26,000 4,000 559,780.00 87,920.00 12/05/2023 24 8 20,000 8,000 424,000.00 170,800.00 15/05/2023 - 36 - 45,000 - 961,650.00 16/05/2023 26 4 20,812 6,000 441,214.40 128,400.00 17/05/2023 31 22 14,000 26,000 292,320.00 546,260.00 18/05/2023 27 4 18,908 4,000 395,366.28 85,200.00 19/05/2023 - 12 - 26,000 - 546,000.00 22/05/2023 17 5 12,000 2,000 251,400.00 42,300.00 23/05/2023 - 28 - 24,000 - 511,920.00 24/05/2023 15 - 16,000 - 338,560.00 - 25/05/2023 8 - 10,000 - 212,800.00 - 26/05/2023 34 - 24,000 - 504,240.00 - 29/05/2023 - 33 - 23,000 - 485,070.00 30/05/2023 - 18 - 14,000 - 297,640.00 31/05/2023 14 20 6,000 14,000 126,180.00 296,800.00 May 2023 397 313 286,720 324,219 6,176,480.68 6,989,379.90 01/06/2023 45 9 33,000 6,000 697,950.00 127,440.00 02/06/2023 - 38 - 28,000 - 609,840.00 05/06/2023 40 11 24,000 6,000 531,840.00 133,200.00 06/06/2023 20 - 16,401 - 360,657.99 - 07/06/2023 11 61 8,000 46,000 177,040.00 1,022,580.00 08/06/2023 59 40 18,400 18,342 412,896.00 413,245.26 09/06/2023 11 30 6,477 17,158 145,538.19 386,912.90 12/06/2023 31 8 30,000 6,000 674,700.00 136,800.00 13/06/2023 12 11 10,000 12,000 220,000.00 265,080.00 14/06/2023 7 30 9,000 18,000 200,790.00 402,660.00 15/06/2023 41 8 42,000 2,000 937,440.00 45,000.00 16/06/2023 6 58 6,000 31,000 133,320.00 702,460.00 19/06/2023 39 7 30,270 6,000 674,718.30 135,240.00 20/06/2023 9 40 8,000 30,149 177,440.00 675,337.60 21/06/2023 75 13 30,000 12,000 665,100.00 267,960.00 22/06/2023 18 36 10,000 21,000 220,600.00 467,460.00 23/06/2023 33 6 26,000 12,000 568,360.00 264,360.00 26/06/2023 5 17 6,000 24,000 129,600.00 524,160.00 27/06/2023 14 22 12,000 16,619 263,760.00 367,279.90 28/06/2023 17 23 16,000 20,000 357,760.00 449,000.00 29/06/2023 15 34 10,000 17,000 225,700.00 385,050.00 June 2023 511 510 355,548 357,268 7,866,210.48 7,963,945.66 FIRST HALF 2023 3,289 3,493 2,212,752 2,176,752 49,774,371.96 49,063,994.27





INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication

+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Hugo Martins, IR Manager



+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com

Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Officer

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s "A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

