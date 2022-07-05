|
05.07.2022 22:05:00
KLA Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Date
MILPITAS, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced that the company will review fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. PT. The company's results will be published on the same day after the stock market closes, as well as supplemental disclosures including a shareholder letter and earnings slide presentation.KLA Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Date
All earnings disclosures, as well as the live earnings webcast, will be available on the investor relations page of KLA's website at ir.kla.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted after the event.
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg
About KLA:
KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com (KLAC-F).
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kla-announces-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-earnings-date-301579796.html
SOURCE KLA Corporation
