12.03.2026 11:19:20

KLA Corporation Announces $7 Bln Share Repurchase Authorization

(RTTNews) - KLA Corporation (KLAC) announced authorization from the Board to repurchase up to $7 billion of the company's common stock. This is in addition to the existing share repurchase authorization, which had $3.944 billion remaining as of Dec. 31, 2025. Also, the company announced an increase in the quarterly dividend level to $2.30 per share from $1.90 per share. The company reaffirmed its current March 2026 quarter guidance.

Rick Wallace, President and CEO, said: "KLA's industry leading process control systems and services businesses are key enablers of the AI ecosystem and remain on track to continue to deliver sustainable market outperformance over the next several years."

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, KLA shares are up 0.89 percent to $1,478.00.

